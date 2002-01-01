Banga Solar Pvt Ltd is an Indian owned leading wholesaler of Solar Products. Focused entirely on the distribution of Residential and Commercial solar photovoltaic products. We deliver quality, reputable solar brands coupled with superior customer services. Our customer network is located in every state and territory of India.



We have a wide range of products Including Solar PV Panels, Solar Inverters, ACDB, DCDB, Solar Cables, MC4 Connector, Solar Water Pumps.