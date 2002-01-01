Barani Design s.r.o.

BARANI is specialized in precise and reliable atmospheric measurement. Sensors are visually unique and of high quality, earning high scores in sensor comparison studies. Sensors are designed for ease of use and interchangeability for onsite service. They are used in Meteorology & Climatology, Wind Energy, Aviation Systems, Road Weather Information Systems, Marine Systems, Hydrology, Solar Systems and Industrial Systems.

Reach your Gold Standard of measurement with BARANI sensors & solutions.