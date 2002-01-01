Company Profile
Barrett Enterprises Inc~The Green BuildingProducts
sustainable Eco-Friendly Green products,affordable disaster resistant houses. StuccoMax the ICF coating and PlasterMax the green alternative to drywall,CreteHeat radiant slab insulation, MicroVent vinyl siding insulation, radiant barriers, NOFP products, Environmentally friendly EPA approved landfill safe Green Spill cleaners for military,transporation,resturants, avation,stores.
Contact Information
- Address
- 4920 plantation oaks dr, amelia island, fl 32034 227
- Phone
- 9042778212
- info@barrett-inc.com
- Website
- http://www.barrett-inc.com