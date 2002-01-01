Company Profile
Basudew Academic Hub
Basudew Academic Hub Offering personalized English coaching and literature solutions Our aim to nurture critical thinking, enhance communication skills, and foster a deep appreciation for literature. Basudew Shukla, the passionate English teacher and founder of Basudew Academic Hub. With a commitment to education, he has created a hub where students embark on a unique learning journey.
Contact Information
- Address
- Officers Colony, Mahoba 210427, Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh 210427 101
- Phone
- 9450432125
- Website
- https://basudewacademichub.in/