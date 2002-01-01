Batterlution Co.,Ltd.

Batterlution is a high-tech company located in Hefei city Anhui province and covers 16 acres area. It was funded by wealthy knowledge about LiFePO4 battery, EV pack, energy storage and smart control solutions. Safe EV pack solutions are at the heart of our product range and have been supplied successfully for many famous EV brands. For energy storage solutions, we developed intelligent EMS and BMS for optimizing energy utilization and maximizing electricity cost savings by peak shifting or sol