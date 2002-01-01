Company Profile
Battery Rescue
Battery Rescue provides a regulation compliant, safe and convenient, used battery collection service to businesses and organisations (Used Battery Generators, Used Battery Collectors and New Battery Sales Companies) that accumulate used lead acid (and other chemistry types) batteries. Our service revolves around the FREE supply and use of the purpose built, patented UNISEG Pallet to store, collect and transport used batteries.
Contact Information
- Address
- 81 Daleford Way, Perth, Western Australia 6110 14
- Phone
- 487744275
- Website
- http://www.batteryrescue.com.au