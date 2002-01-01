BatteryMela is one of the trusted Battery and Battery Service provider in Pune City, Primpri-Chinchawad City and suburb. BatteryMela provides only genuine Battery and other related products which are tested and backed by our Technical Team. We have fastest delivery service, we take at most 4 to 8 hours to deliver the product at your doorstep. our shipping is 100% free for the customers in Pune, PCMC and suburb. We provide 12 to 24 months of warranty for every products.