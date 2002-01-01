batteryseparatorfilm

Tianhong New Material Corporation is located in Jieshou New & High-Tech Industrial Development District of Anhui province , covers an area of more than 100 acres ,with 6000 square meters office area and 50000 square meters dust-free purification workshop .



Tianhong is a professional integrated enterprise, which is engaged in production, marketing, R & D, and services for Li-ion battery separator film.With a solid technical foundation and a commitment to superior quality