Company Profile
batteryseparatorfilm
Tianhong New Material Corporation is located in Jieshou New & High-Tech Industrial Development District of Anhui province , covers an area of more than 100 acres ,with 6000 square meters office area and 50000 square meters dust-free purification workshop .
Tianhong is a professional integrated enterprise, which is engaged in production, marketing, R & D, and services for Li-ion battery separator film.With a solid technical foundation and a commitment to superior quality
Tianhong is a professional integrated enterprise, which is engaged in production, marketing, R & D, and services for Li-ion battery separator film.With a solid technical foundation and a commitment to superior quality
Contact Information
- Address
- anhui,hefei, hefei, anhui 230000 227
- Phone
- 3905512728