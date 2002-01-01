Batterywale Online

Batterywale is one and only Authorized Online Store for Amaron Batteries and Inverters in India. It is developed with the intention to organize the automobile component and services industry and bring transparency in pricing and quality to the end consumer.



Amaron is one of the leaders in India for automotive batteries and is known for zero-maintenance, higher CCA and extended warranty periods that last longer and really longer. Amara Raja Batteries Limited (ARBL), in collaboration with Johnson