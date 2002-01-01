Bay Hill Builders Inc., CA general building contractor B874937 and consultant, has been selected by award-winning Atlantis Energy Systems to offer innovative Building Integrated Photovoltaic SUNSLATES™, and MEGASLATES™, and a new hybrid PV-solar thermal roofing system, along with our Zero Net Energy construction services to assist architects, builders and owners for all projects in Northern California. Call 415 348 1600 to create energy independence and security, and see www.bayhillbuilders.com