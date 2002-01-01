Company Profile
Baynetwork
Baynetwork helps companies, both large and small, buy, sell, re-sell, trade, configure, and deploy a large assortment of networking hardware and software. Helping companies stay connected, with the best availableproducts that meet every budget, is the most important mission that Baynetwork has
Contact Information
- Address
- San Francisco Bay Area, 961 Hamilton Ave Menlo Park, CA 94025, Menlo Park, California 94025 227
- Phone
- (650) 561-8120
- john.789@sify.com
- Website
- http://www.baynetwork.com/