BC Solar is more than a solar installation company-we're your long-term energy partner. Based in Columbus, Ohio, and led by owner Brian Zaayer, we're known for doing the right thing, not the easy thing.



We design solar systems that prioritize energy resilience. That means batteries come first-not as an expensive add-on, but as a core component of your home or business's energy system. Whether you want to keep your refrigerator running during an outage or cut your utility bills long-term,