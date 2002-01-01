BCS Poder Solar S de RL de CV

Carl Rankin, as the CEO of BCS Solar, co-designed, engineered, and developed, the first Utility-Scale Hybrid Power Plant model, with Wartsila Energy, for Los Cabos, that delivers stable consistent levels of generated power, to the Grid, 24x7. Our plants are medium-speed reciprocating high-efficiency Nat Gas Engines, using PV Solar for LCOE baseload, combined with Battery Energy Storage Systems. All fully controlled by a "state of the art", Energy Management ai Software System from Greensmith Energy (GEMS). Our first project, for Baja California Sur, will be built with our EPCM partners at Wartsila Energy Solutions. This is a fully scalable (20 MW - 700MW) modular solution, that can be adapted to many areas of Mexico, and benefit Grids in many other countries.