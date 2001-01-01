Be Media Nigeria



Founded in 2001 Be Media Nigeria is now one of the leading International Exhibition Organizers in Nigeria.

For a decade, with strong alliance from the Government, Associations, State-owned and Private Institutions, and International Associates, Be Media Nigeria has been developing to organize International specialized exhibitions.



Expanding the professionalism and expertise, we have been building close relationship and partnership with international networks in effectively promoting our events worldwide.



Through the rich experiences and competence gained from organizing past exhibitions, Be Media Nigeria is dedicated to provide clients excellence service management.



Vision

Our Vision is to be a leading international exhibition organizer.

We are working with spirit of excellence striving for making the organized exhibition as the best promotion platform ever for our clients.

Mission

We are placing ourselves as part of our clients company. Thus, the success of the clients is our main goal.



Organizing an International exhibition to effectively support clients marketing effort

Offering the best service for our clients following International business standardization