Company Profile
Beaumont Solar Company
As one of the largest commercial solar engineering, procurement and construction companies (EPCs) based in Massachusetts, Beaumont Solar specializes in landfills, ground arrays, large commercial rooftops and carports throughout New England. Beaumont is vertically integrated with in-house design, engineering and system implementation capabilities within one company. Beaumont Solar projects have resulted in a variety of businesses reaching Net Zero electrical energy, saving millions of dollars.
Contact Information
- Address
- 200 North Street, New Bedford, MA 02740 227
- Phone
- 508-990-1701
- Website
- http://www.beaumontsolarco.com