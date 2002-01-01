Company Profile
Beckedorf BioEnergy GmbH
A young and dynamic trading and technology company focuses on a healthy mix of experience, established market know and future oriented technologies for the optimization of technological processes. Mr. Marten Beckedorf, founder of the company, consequently pursues the advantages of his company in the market as the recipe for the corporate success. Many years of intensive experience and professional work in the biogas industry have formed this company into a small technological competence center.
Contact Information
- Address
- Westladbergen 1, Saerbeck, Westfalia 48369 83
- Phone
- +49 2574 928 19-0