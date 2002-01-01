Founded in 1989, Beckerman is one of the largest independent public relations firms, employing approximately 60 public relations professionals.



Based in Hackensack, N.J., with offices in San Francisco, Calif., Washington, D.C. and New York, N.Y., the professional staff at Beckerman embodies hard work, intellectual dynamism and daring creativity. Beckerman utilizes the media as a tool for branding, issue development, name recognition and advocacy. We bring value to our clients.