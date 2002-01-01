Company Profile
beebeejump int'l Limited
Beebeejump int'l Limited has provided a variety of household solar products for different consumer groups in Nigeria and even Africa, from satisfying basic lighting power consumption to meeting basic household entertainment needs to taking over the entire household electrical equipment, there are complete system solutions
Beebeejump solar is a manufacturing and distributor company of solar power products in Africa. They offer solar kits that include solar panel, solar battery, inverter.
Beebeejump solar is a manufacturing and distributor company of solar power products in Africa. They offer solar kits that include solar panel, solar battery, inverter.
Contact Information
- Address
- Plot 3, Block J, Otunba Jobi Fele Way Alausa CBD Ikeja., Ikeja, LA 100212 158
- Phone
- 09087595484
- service@beebeejump.com
- Website
- https://beebeejump.ng/