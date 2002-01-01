Company Profile
Beijing EPsolar Technology Co., Ltd.
EPsolar is the leading manufacturer of solar charge controller, inverter and LED constant current Driver in Beijing.
Simultaneously we also design and produce the solar system for the domestic & international customers.
With Certification of ISO9001 – 2008,CGC-SOLAR,CE etc.
With over 20 years of application and design experience in the solar industry
Cooperate with Beijing University of Aeronautics& Astronautics
Simultaneously we also design and produce the solar system for the domestic & international customers.
With Certification of ISO9001 – 2008,CGC-SOLAR,CE etc.
With over 20 years of application and design experience in the solar industry
Cooperate with Beijing University of Aeronautics& Astronautics
Contact Information
- Address
- Changping Beijing China, Beijing, Beijing 102200 45
- Phone
- 86-10-82894112
- michael@epsolarpv.com
- Website
- http://www.epsolarpv.com