Company Profile

BELFAB

BELFAB logo
Belfab, a division of Pyradia Inc, is designing and manufacturing dust collectors and downdraft tables for the woodworking industry as well as cartridge dust collector for the metalworking industry.

Belfab has developped a unique modular system which enables user to purchase dust collectors and upgrading them by adding filtration modules later on.

Contact Information

Address
430 Blvd Guimond, Longueuil, Quebec J4G 1P8 39
Phone
1-888-797-2342

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