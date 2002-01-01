Company Profile
BELFAB
Belfab, a division of Pyradia Inc, is designing and manufacturing dust collectors and downdraft tables for the woodworking industry as well as cartridge dust collector for the metalworking industry.
Belfab has developped a unique modular system which enables user to purchase dust collectors and upgrading them by adding filtration modules later on.
Belfab has developped a unique modular system which enables user to purchase dust collectors and upgrading them by adding filtration modules later on.
Contact Information
- Address
- 430 Blvd Guimond, Longueuil, Quebec J4G 1P8 39
- Phone
- 1-888-797-2342
- sales@belfab.net
- Website
- http://www.belfab.net