Company Profile

Bending Machine-Darting Machinery Co., Ltd.

Bending Machine-Darting Machinery Co., Ltd. logo
Darting Machinery Co., Ltd. was established in 1972. We specializes in manufacturing metal bending machine, rolling mill equipment, shearing machine, and steel bend forming equipment with ISO 9001 certificated to ensure satisfying customer's need.

Contact Information

Address
No.350, Sec. 3, Zhongshan Rd., Tanzi Dist., Taichung City, Taiwan, Tanzi Dist.,, Taichung City 42077 210
Phone
886-4-2533-1147

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