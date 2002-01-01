Company Profile
Bending Machine-Darting Machinery Co., Ltd.
Darting Machinery Co., Ltd. was established in 1972. We specializes in manufacturing metal bending machine, rolling mill equipment, shearing machine, and steel bend forming equipment with ISO 9001 certificated to ensure satisfying customer's need.
Contact Information
- Address
- No.350, Sec. 3, Zhongshan Rd., Tanzi Dist., Taichung City, Taiwan, Tanzi Dist.,, Taichung City 42077 210
- Phone
- 886-4-2533-1147
- dartingrenee@outlook.com
- Website
- http://www.rolling-mill.co/