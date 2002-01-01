We are a leading brand in annually producing hundreds of thousands of quality DC protection products and EV charging stations for complete and reliable solar photovoltaic, battery energy storage, and EV charging system. Certified by UL, SAA, CB, CE, TUV, UKCA, ISO, and RoHS, we have the first listed patented DC switch and produce creative solutions like the AFCI solution for rooftop fire protection, dynamic load balancing, and PEN fault detection EV charger.