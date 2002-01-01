Company Profile
BerkleyFx
Summary
BerkleyFx is a reputed company dealing with retail foreign exchange. It is well known for commodity trading especially options trading. Investors Kevin Rogers and Chris Grant are overseeing the implementation of the online trading platform.
BerkleyFx is a reputed company dealing with retail foreign exchange. It is well known for commodity trading especially options trading. Investors Kevin Rogers and Chris Grant are overseeing the implementation of the online trading platform.
Contact Information
- Address
- Second floor, building N, Costa Rica, Lindora, San Jose 10901 54
- Phone
- 866-674-9866
- rogers.kevin@yandex.com
- Website
- http://www.berkleyfx.com