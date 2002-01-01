Company Profile
Bestar Steel Co., Ltd
Bestar Steel Co., Ltd., as one of the professional steel pipe
manufacturer in China, is a dedicated carbon steel pipe provider
and exporter for high performance price ratio seamless steel
pipes and welded steel pipes.Our main products including carbon
steel pipe,seamless steel pipe,OCTG pipes,tubing & casing,drill
pipe, ERW steel pipe,LSAW steel pipe,SSAW steel pipe. Bestar
has set up extensive international sales network covering Middle
East, South & East Asia, Africa and America,
manufacturer in China, is a dedicated carbon steel pipe provider
and exporter for high performance price ratio seamless steel
pipes and welded steel pipes.Our main products including carbon
steel pipe,seamless steel pipe,OCTG pipes,tubing & casing,drill
pipe, ERW steel pipe,LSAW steel pipe,SSAW steel pipe. Bestar
has set up extensive international sales network covering Middle
East, South & East Asia, Africa and America,
Contact Information
- Address
- Hunan Steel Industrial Zone,No.9 Xiangfu Road,Yuhua District, Changsha, Hunan 410116 45
- Phone
- 8673188678531
- info@bestartubes.com
- Website
- http://www.bestartubes.com