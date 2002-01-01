Bestar Steel Co., Ltd., as one of the professional steel pipe



manufacturer in China, is a dedicated carbon steel pipe provider



and exporter for high performance price ratio seamless steel



pipes and welded steel pipes.Our main products including carbon



steel pipe,seamless steel pipe,OCTG pipes,tubing & casing,drill



pipe, ERW steel pipe,LSAW steel pipe,SSAW steel pipe. Bestar



has set up extensive international sales network covering Middle



East, South & East Asia, Africa and America,