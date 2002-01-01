Company Profile

Bestar Steel Co., Ltd

Bestar Steel Co., Ltd logo
Bestar Steel Co., Ltd., as one of the professional steel pipe

manufacturer in China, is a dedicated carbon steel pipe provider

and exporter for high performance price ratio seamless steel

pipes and welded steel pipes.Our main products including carbon

steel pipe,seamless steel pipe,OCTG pipes,tubing & casing,drill

pipe, ERW steel pipe,LSAW steel pipe,SSAW steel pipe. Bestar

has set up extensive international sales network covering Middle

East, South & East Asia, Africa and America,

Contact Information

Address
Hunan Steel Industrial Zone,No.9 Xiangfu Road,Yuhua District, Changsha, Hunan 410116 45
Phone
8673188678531

Social Media