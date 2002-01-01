Zhengzhou Beston Amusement Equipment Co., Ltd is a professional manufacturer on various amusement rides, and it is located in Xingyang, Zhengzhou City, Henan Province of China. We specialized in the design and production of kiddie rides, family rides, thrill rides, water rides, indoor rides, and other popular carnival rides. The major rides are bumper cars, carousels, swing rides, train rides, human gyroscope ride, self control rides, happy kangaroo, pirate ship rides, pendulum rides, etc.