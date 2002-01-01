Company Profile

Beston Company

Beston Company logo
Beston Company, a leading manufacturer in waste resource recycling equipment industry, was founded in 2013. Beston Company has been focusing on developing new technology, product upgrading and updating, and quality promotion. Through over 8+ years' efforts, Beston Company has grown into a sophisticated enterprise integrating research and development, manufacture, sales, and services. We are looking forward to cooperating with customers from all over the world. Beston Company will be your win-win

Contact Information

Address
ADD: NO.905, 9TH FLOOR, BLOCK A, NO.99 SOUTH UNIVERSITY ROAD. ERQI DISTRICT, ZHENGZHOU CITY, HENAN P, Zhengzhou, Henan 450000 45
Phone
+86 13298193085

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