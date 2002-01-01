Beston Company, a leading manufacturer in waste resource recycling equipment industry, was founded in 2013. Beston Company has been focusing on developing new technology, product upgrading and updating, and quality promotion. Through over 8+ years' efforts, Beston Company has grown into a sophisticated enterprise integrating research and development, manufacture, sales, and services. We are looking forward to cooperating with customers from all over the world. Beston Company will be your win-win