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Company Profile

Beston Group

Beston Group logo
Beston Equipo De Maquinaria Cí­a. Ltda., Ltd. was founded in 2013. It is a recycling equipment company that integrates technology, production, sales and service. Beston has a registered capital of $ 13 million. It has 20,000 square meters of factory space and more than 300 employees. We have overseas offices in Europe, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia. They can provide customers with the most effective technical support and after-sales service.

Contact Information

Address
Building 2, North of Erligang South Street, Zhengzhou City, Henan Province 450000 227
Phone
13303838689

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