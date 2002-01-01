BETTER LIVING

SUN AIRE DUCTLESS FURNACE- HEATS 500+ sq. ft.Plugs into 110 in OAK cabinet-COOL to the touch Digital Programmable Thermosat and LIFETIME/WASHABLE 0.5 micron pre-filter.



SUN AIRE PURIFIER- SAFELY JUST LIKE THE SUN- WITH COOL PHOTON, UVC LAMP. BUILT of BRUSHED STAINLESS STEEL with handle, weighs only 9 lbs., yet COVERS 2.000+ sq. ft.!