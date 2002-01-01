Better Painting & Coatings specializes in thermal insulation coatings for commercial and industrial buildings to manage heat movement, lower overhead, increase comfort and safety and meet ESG goals.



Improve your existing building by making the envelope cool, dry and air free. Cheap, easier and more effective than adding insulation to the walls.



Because the greenest and cheapest kWh is the one you don't have to use. Conserve energy, stay cool with thermal insulation coatings