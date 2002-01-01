Company Profile
B.F. Environmental Consultant Inc
The company provides professional consulting services in the areas of land development, water suppply management, wastewater reuse, soils, geology, and field training courses in soil science and geology.
We have collaborated with online training centers to make available quality distance learning courses in alternative and renewable energy, building design and assessment, energy efficiency, Green Building Design, Sustainability, and health/safety training programs.
We have collaborated with online training centers to make available quality distance learning courses in alternative and renewable energy, building design and assessment, energy efficiency, Green Building Design, Sustainability, and health/safety training programs.
Contact Information
- Address
- 15 Hillcrest Drive, Dallas, PA 18612 227
- Phone
- 570-675-0253
- bfenviro@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.bfenvironmental.com