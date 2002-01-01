Company Profile

B&H Manufacturing

B&H Manufacturing logo
B & H Labeling Systems is a labeling equipment specialist located in Ceres, California. All B & H labelers and labeling systems are engineered and manufactured in our California headquarters location. B&H Labeling Systems maintains our role as an industry leader by supplying labeling systems, labeling equipment and computerized labeling to many industries and applications.

Contact Information

Address
3461 Roeding Rd, Ceres, CA 95307 227
Phone
2095375785

Social Media