Company Profile
B&H Manufacturing
B & H Labeling Systems is a labeling equipment specialist located in Ceres, California. All B & H labelers and labeling systems are engineered and manufactured in our California headquarters location. B&H Labeling Systems maintains our role as an industry leader by supplying labeling systems, labeling equipment and computerized labeling to many industries and applications.
Contact Information
- Address
- 3461 Roeding Rd, Ceres, CA 95307 227
- Phone
- 2095375785
- sales@bhlabeling.com
- Website
- https://www.bhlabeling.com/