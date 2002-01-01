Company Profile

Bhaap.com

Bhaap.com logo
Bhaap.com is a Bangalore-based online shopping store and India's home of Steaming Hot Daily Deals™ where branded products are sold at discounts of up to 90%! One deal is offered every day at 10am on 100% genuine big brand mobiles, electronics, designer fashion accessories, cosmetics, jewellery, toys, kitchenware and much more. Each deal only lasts for 24 hours.

Contact Information

Address
Outer Ring Road, Bellandur, Bangalore, KA 560103 101
Phone
07676424227
Email
cs@bhaap.com

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