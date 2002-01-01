Company Profile
Bhaap.com
Bhaap.com is a Bangalore-based online shopping store and India's home of Steaming Hot Daily Deals™ where branded products are sold at discounts of up to 90%! One deal is offered every day at 10am on 100% genuine big brand mobiles, electronics, designer fashion accessories, cosmetics, jewellery, toys, kitchenware and much more. Each deal only lasts for 24 hours.
Contact Information
- Address
- Outer Ring Road, Bellandur, Bangalore, KA 560103 101
- Phone
- 07676424227
- cs@bhaap.com
- Website
- http://www.bhaap.com/