An exciting green event is being hosted in the greater St. Louis area on January 22-24, 2010. Bi State Green Expo (www.bistategreenexpo.com) is sponsoring a green exposition with the goal of informing the St. Louis area public as to local services, products, and businesses in that are eco-friendly. If you are an entrepreneur, a large corporation, or a small business that has made the decision to go green, the event will provide you with a unique opportunity for greater visibility in this ever-expanding, cutting-edge market.



Bi State Green Expo will be advertising on Fox TV, Clear Channel Radio stations, St. Louis Post Dispatch, Belleville News Democrat and many local outlets to insure that thousands of consumers visit the show. Each exhibitor will be offered several unique opportunities for enhanced visibility throughout the show for no additional cost, including main stage presentation time. A special meet and greet luncheon will be hosted for all exhibitors to provide time for business persons to cross pollinate and share goods and services.



Special attractions of the expo include:



Nearly 200 exhibitors



Eco-friendly products



New industry equipment



Health conscious companies



Educational seminars



Kids Green Adventure Zone



Contact Bi State Green Expo today to reserve booth space. For additional information, visit the web site at www.bistategreenexpo.com, or phone 618-345-4224, ext.108, or email patti@bistategreenexpo.com. This is an opportunity you won't want to miss.