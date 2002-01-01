Company Profile
BiGDUG Limited
Established in 2004, BiGDUG offer high quality storage products including shelving, racking and accessories, which all meet EU quality standards and are backed by BiGDUG's satisfaction guarantee. BiGDUG also use their own distribution centre to ensure swift delivery, shipping thousands of parcels every week across the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.
Contact Information
- Address
- Unit 14, The Hawthorns, Gloucester, Gloucestershire GL19 3NY 226
- Phone
- 0845 966 6000
- ctchristelfer@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.bigdug.co.uk/