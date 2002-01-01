Company Profile

Bigland Bio-Fuel Inc.

Bigland Bio-Fuel Inc. logo
Our company pursuing a wood pellet production plant in Goose Bay, Labrador, Canada.

Our goal is to provide a affordable, reliable, environmentally friendly fuel to heat homes and for the generation of power for northern communities in eastern Canada..

Contact Information

Address
PO Box 1505, 42 Cooper Crescent, Goose Bay, Newfoundland & Labrador A0P 1E0 39
Phone
709-897-7734

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