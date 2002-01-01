Company Profile
Bigland Bio-Fuel Inc.
Our company pursuing a wood pellet production plant in Goose Bay, Labrador, Canada.
Our goal is to provide a affordable, reliable, environmentally friendly fuel to heat homes and for the generation of power for northern communities in eastern Canada..
Our goal is to provide a affordable, reliable, environmentally friendly fuel to heat homes and for the generation of power for northern communities in eastern Canada..
Contact Information
- Address
- PO Box 1505, 42 Cooper Crescent, Goose Bay, Newfoundland & Labrador A0P 1E0 39
- Phone
- 709-897-7734
- tonewood@nf.sympatico.ca
- Website
- mailto:tonewood@nf.sympatico.ca