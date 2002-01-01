Company Profile
Bigreenergy Tech Co., Ltd
ï»¿Bigreenergy Tech Co is a leading manufacturer and technology provider of green solar products, integrating R&D, manufacture and sales business.
Superior quality and good service is the key to our success. We have strong R&D and sales team, also have strict testing such as incoming material test, Semi-finished products test, finished product test and test before shipment.
Recently, we are exporting products to over 30 countries such as United States, Germany, Chile, Australia, Philippines...
Superior quality and good service is the key to our success. We have strong R&D and sales team, also have strict testing such as incoming material test, Semi-finished products test, finished product test and test before shipment.
Recently, we are exporting products to over 30 countries such as United States, Germany, Chile, Australia, Philippines...
Contact Information
- Address
- Hongpai Technology Park, Baoan, Shenzhen, China, Shenzhen, Guangdong 518100 45
- Phone
- 86-755-85246049
- info@bigreenergy.com
- Website
- http://www.bigreenergy.com