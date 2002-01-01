Company Profile
Bilcare Limited
Bilcare is an international, integrated service provider to the global pharmaceutical industry offering innovative pharma packaging & research, global clinical trial supplies services, NonClonable anti-counterfeit, anytime-anywhere authentication and secure track-n-trace technologies. Bilcare operates state-of-the-art manufacturing and research facilities in India, Singapore, USA , UK and has regional offices in Brazil, Germany, China and Australia.
Contact Information
- Address
- 601, ICC Trade Tower,, Pune, Maharashtra 411106 101
- Phone
- +91 020 30257700
- bilcareamc@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.bilcare.com