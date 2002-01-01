Company Profile
Billi Water Systems
Billi is Australia's own filtered water system. Leading the way for over 20 years, we have maintained a commitment to leadership and innovation. The result is a range of uncompromising quality.
Award-winning Billi water systems are preferred by Australian designers and architects for their timeless styling and space-saving design.
Offering energy and water efficiency benefits, Billi is Australia's touchstone for filtered water systems and sensor tap technology.
Award-winning Billi water systems are preferred by Australian designers and architects for their timeless styling and space-saving design.
Offering energy and water efficiency benefits, Billi is Australia's touchstone for filtered water systems and sensor tap technology.
Contact Information
- Address
- 42 Lucknow Crescent,, Thomastown, Victoria 3074 14
- Phone
- 1300 300 316
- sales@billi.com.au
- Website
- http://www.billi.com.au/