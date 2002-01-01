Company Profile

Billi Water Systems

Billi Water Systems logo
Billi is Australia's own filtered water system. Leading the way for over 20 years, we have maintained a commitment to leadership and innovation. The result is a range of uncompromising quality.

Award-winning Billi water systems are preferred by Australian designers and architects for their timeless styling and space-saving design.

Offering energy and water efficiency benefits, Billi is Australia's touchstone for filtered water systems and sensor tap technology.

Contact Information

Address
42 Lucknow Crescent,, Thomastown, Victoria 3074 14
Phone
1300 300 316

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