Billion Electric Co. Ltd. (Taiex: 3027, trading as BILLION), based in Taiwan, was founded in 1973 on an idea of excellence. We are one of the leading providers of network equipments and power supply products in Asia Pacific rim. Via our capability of Research & Development equipped with network experts in our laboratories, Billion is determined to pursue the leading-edge position of the industry and to provide our current and future customers with the best quality of energy management solutions