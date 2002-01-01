Bingsolar power technology co,. limited is an experienced manufacturer for solar LED lights and home solar lighting system, factory is in China, headquarter locates at ShenZhen, Guangdong, China. Our company's mission is to create more and more solar LED lighting to enter international market, which would be helpful to reduce the exploitation of fossil fuel.

With Bingsolar's effort, bingsolar lighting products have got good reputation in international market, and OEM/ODM is also acceptable.