Company Profile
Binsfeld Engineering Inc.
Binsfeld Engineering Inc. specializes in rotating-to-stationary data communication systems. Using digital instrumentation technologies transmitted via non-contact inductive couplings or radio frequency devices, our transmitters provide accurate and reliable signals from rotating sensors.
TorqueTrak Product lines:
- TT TPM2
- TT Revolution
- TT10K
TorqueTrak Product lines:
- TT TPM2
- TT Revolution
- TT10K
Contact Information
- Address
- 4571 W. MacFarlane Road, Maple City, MI 49664 227
- Phone
- 231-334-4383
- info@binsfeld.com
- Website
- http://www.binsfeld.com