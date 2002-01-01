Company Profile

Binsfeld Engineering Inc.

Binsfeld Engineering Inc. logo
Binsfeld Engineering Inc. specializes in rotating-to-stationary data communication systems. Using digital instrumentation technologies transmitted via non-contact inductive couplings or radio frequency devices, our transmitters provide accurate and reliable signals from rotating sensors.

TorqueTrak Product lines:
- TT TPM2
- TT Revolution
- TT10K

Contact Information

Address
4571 W. MacFarlane Road, Maple City, MI 49664 227
Phone
231-334-4383

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