BIO-H2-GEN, a "start-up" company, embarks on their Phase II; a joint fuel cell program by Queen's University and The Royal Military College at Kingston, Ontario. Success of that program will lead to the pilot plant Phase III. Success will lead into major producers of the zero-carbon hydrogen gas energy carrier.

A GLOBAL HYDROGEN ECONOMY becomes entrenched when the energy carrier is pure hydrogen gas; unencumbered with carbon.

BIO-H2-GEN Inc. will be a major supplier of that zero-carbon H2