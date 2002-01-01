BioClean Enviro

We have great pleasure to introduce our "BIOCLEAN® ZERO GARBAGE SYSTEM" which crush and flush all Organic Kitchen Garbage/Food Wastes, at source disposal through drainage or to Bio-digester to generate Biogas & Biofertiliser. Thereby no need to have a separate Wet Garbage/Dry Garbage Room. Space is a premium for Hotel Industry. This BIOCLEAN® ZERO GARBAGE SYSTEM is helping Hotel Industries.