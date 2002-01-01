BioConversion Solutions, LLC (BCS), converts biomass to renewable energy and high-value byproducts including fertilizer and clean water using the industry's most advanced and efficient biotechnology processes. We use a biokinetics-based systems approach based on client specific needs to deliver higher profits and increased productivity.



Our proven and proprietary Advanced Fluidized Co-Digestion & Co-Generation (AFC2) anaerobic process and Advanced Fluidized Composting (AFC) aerobic process technologies produce biomass solutions for a variety of market applications including: Agri-Business; Commercial Co-Digestion; Food Processing; Oil, Gas, & Mining; Chemical & Pharmaceutical; Military; and Municipal.