Company Profile
Biodiesel Business Academy
The Biodiesel Business Academy™ (BBA) has been established to provide quality, impartial, informative and enjoyable advanced level training with enhanced technology in the field of Biodiesel production. The BBA delivers Training to international and national participants/professionals of green energy industry to increase and distribute knowledge and skills.
We have highest priority to contribute to the transition to a sustainable society through social, economic and environmental development.
We have highest priority to contribute to the transition to a sustainable society through social, economic and environmental development.
Contact Information
- Address
- R & D CENTER, JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN 302039 101
- Phone
- +91 141 2335839
- Website
- http://www.biodieselacademy.com