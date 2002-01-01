Company Profile
BioEnergy Italy c/o CremonaFiere SpA
BioEnergy Italy is an international trade exhibition taking place every year in Cremona - Italy, presenting the best technologies and equipment for green energy business.
BioEnergy Italy is a highly qualified observatory appreciated by professionals, based on a project developed by two leading figures of the International trade fair world: CremonaFiere (with the experience of the International Dairy Cattle Show, Italpig) and DLG (organizer of AgriTechnica, EuroTier, Bioenergy Decentral).
BioEnergy Italy is a highly qualified observatory appreciated by professionals, based on a project developed by two leading figures of the International trade fair world: CremonaFiere (with the experience of the International Dairy Cattle Show, Italpig) and DLG (organizer of AgriTechnica, EuroTier, Bioenergy Decentral).
Contact Information
- Address
- Piazza Zelioli Lanzini, 1, Cremona, (CR) 26100 107
- Phone
- +39 (0)372 598011
- info@cremonafiere.it
- Website
- http://www.bioenergyitaly.com