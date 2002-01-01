Company Profile

BioEnergy Italy c/o CremonaFiere SpA

BioEnergy Italy c/o CremonaFiere SpA logo
BioEnergy Italy is an international trade exhibition taking place every year in Cremona - Italy, presenting the best technologies and equipment for green energy business.
BioEnergy Italy is a highly qualified observatory appreciated by professionals, based on a project developed by two leading figures of the International trade fair world: CremonaFiere (with the experience of the International Dairy Cattle Show, Italpig) and DLG (organizer of AgriTechnica, EuroTier, Bioenergy Decentral).

Contact Information

Address
Piazza Zelioli Lanzini, 1, Cremona, (CR) 26100 107
Phone
+39 (0)372 598011

Social Media