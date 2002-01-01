BioEnergy Italy c/o CremonaFiere SpA

BioEnergy Italy is an international trade exhibition taking place every year in Cremona - Italy, presenting the best technologies and equipment for green energy business.

BioEnergy Italy is a highly qualified observatory appreciated by professionals, based on a project developed by two leading figures of the International trade fair world: CremonaFiere (with the experience of the International Dairy Cattle Show, Italpig) and DLG (organizer of AgriTechnica, EuroTier, Bioenergy Decentral).