Biofare (Biofuels and Alternate Renewable Energy L

A startup biofuels/biodiesel production company in development of alternative energu starting with transport fuel using plant sources as a large scale feedstock for biodiesel production. Primary focus is on the development of thevetia seed oil as a key feedstock but in combination with mostly inedible oil sources like jatropha. We will develop 100,000hectares of thevetia plant by the end of 2016, hitting production output of 150million litres p.a. by that time, from thevetia alone.