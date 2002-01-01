Company Profile
Biofuels, Bioproducts & Biorefining - Biofpr
Innovation for a sustainable economy.
Biofuels, Bioproducts & Biorefining (Biofpr) is the definitive source of information on sustainable products, fuels and energy.
Through an exciting blend of news, patent intelligence and features on this website, and a peer-reviewed journal, we will keep you updated with all the latest advances.
Biofuels, Bioproducts & Biorefining (Biofpr) is the definitive source of information on sustainable products, fuels and energy.
Through an exciting blend of news, patent intelligence and features on this website, and a peer-reviewed journal, we will keep you updated with all the latest advances.
Contact Information
- Address
- John Wiley & Sons, The Atrium, Southern Gate, Chichester, West Sussex PO19 8SQ 226
- Phone
- 01243779777
- kjerome@wiley.com
- Website
- http://www.biofpr.com