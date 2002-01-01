Company Profile

Biofuels, Bioproducts & Biorefining - Biofpr

Biofuels, Bioproducts & Biorefining - Biofpr logo
Innovation for a sustainable economy.

Biofuels, Bioproducts & Biorefining (Biofpr) is the definitive source of information on sustainable products, fuels and energy.

Through an exciting blend of news, patent intelligence and features on this website, and a peer-reviewed journal, we will keep you updated with all the latest advances.

Contact Information

Address
John Wiley & Sons, The Atrium, Southern Gate, Chichester, West Sussex PO19 8SQ 226
Phone
01243779777

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