Biofuels International Magazine/Horseshoe Media Lt

BIOFUELS INTERNATIONAL magazine is brought out 6 times a year and is the leading global publication in the market. Designed to appeal to those who wish to learn and be kept abreast of this increasingly important area, the magazine encompasses, biodiesel, bioethanol, and biomass.

Every issue includes in-depth news analysis and features on related subjects, including distribution, handling, storage, equipment and second generation technology. Industry experts regularly contributing to the magazine include the European Bioethanol Fuel Association and Will Thurmond, author of Biodiesel 2020: A global market survey.

Biofuels International is mailed to a minimum of 2,800 named individuals within the sector and is the industry's only audited magazine

Biofuels International is published by Horseshoe Media Ltd based in south London, UK. They are also responsible for publishing Tank Storage Magazine, Bioenergy insight Magazine and The Fuelhandler Magazine.