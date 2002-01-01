Company Profile
Biofueltech Inc
Provides engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems in utility, industrial and municipal solid waste applications. It offers boiler optimization, air pollution reduction through ash fusion control solutions. The company uses fuel conditioning processes to control slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity, acid plume, and loss on ignition, through the addition of specialty additives mixed into the fuel or via in-furnace injection programs
Contact Information
- Address
- 4823 Sherbrook St West, Montreal, Quebec H3Z 1G7 39
- Phone
- 450-458-4989
- Website
- http://www.biofueltech.ca