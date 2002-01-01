Company Profile

Biofueltech Inc

Biofueltech Inc logo
Provides engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems in utility, industrial and municipal solid waste applications. It offers boiler optimization, air pollution reduction through ash fusion control solutions. The company uses fuel conditioning processes to control slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity, acid plume, and loss on ignition, through the addition of specialty additives mixed into the fuel or via in-furnace injection programs

Contact Information

Address
4823 Sherbrook St West, Montreal, Quebec H3Z 1G7 39
Phone
450-458-4989

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